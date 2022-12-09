Credit Suisse AG Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $105.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

