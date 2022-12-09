Credit Suisse AG Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 908,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,876 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.2% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 13,051,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,364,000 after acquiring an additional 149,245 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $806,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 68.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,661.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,661.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

