Credit Suisse AG Has $4.95 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 254,524 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 287,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of ORA stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,238,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $462,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,331,557 shares of company stock valued at $380,304,372. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

