Credit Suisse AG Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,058 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $41.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.05%. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

