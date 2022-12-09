Credit Suisse AG Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,400,000 after purchasing an additional 870,345 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,923,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

HR stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 459.28%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

