Credit Suisse AG Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,712 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 3,478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Activity

Donaldson Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,251. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DCI opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

