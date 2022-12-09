Credit Suisse AG Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

