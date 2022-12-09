Credit Suisse AG Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 66.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,064 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 5,518.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 113.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 618,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 328,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

