Credit Suisse AG Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Olin were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Olin Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 target price on Olin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

OLN stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

