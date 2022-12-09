Credit Suisse AG Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,116 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 7.1% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.11 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTG. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

