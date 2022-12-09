Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

NSA stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Cramer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $378,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,902,822 shares in the company, valued at $72,078,897.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

