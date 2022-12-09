Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 15.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 354.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 60.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

