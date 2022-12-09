Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,179 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 43,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

