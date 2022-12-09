Credit Suisse AG Purchases 18,145 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tenable were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 590.7% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $315,677.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

