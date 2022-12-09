Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 500,000 Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEGA. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 1,062.8% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $734,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEGA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

