Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Balchem were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC opened at $133.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.20. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $173.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

