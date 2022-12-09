Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after acquiring an additional 326,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after acquiring an additional 189,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,067 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Insider Activity

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,107,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,696,353 shares in the company, valued at $64,987,283.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOG opened at $31.44 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

