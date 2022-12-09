Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,698 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $63.40 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.