Credit Suisse AG Sells 177,239 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,239 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.99.

BLDP stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

