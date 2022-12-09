Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,134 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

