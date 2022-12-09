Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,499 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 77.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 77.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HWC opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

