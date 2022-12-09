Credit Suisse AG Sells 409,053 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409,053 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3,579.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 174,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $12,550,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $89.74 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.