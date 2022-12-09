Credit Suisse AG Sells 92,301 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 851,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,698,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 311.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 336,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,027 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,438 shares of company stock worth $1,221,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

