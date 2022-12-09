Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $75.86 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $133.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

