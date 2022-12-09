Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 107,692 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,236,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,585,155.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,040.05.

On Thursday, October 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $458,589.24.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,550 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $1,256,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $6,391,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $15.00 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

