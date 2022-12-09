Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

