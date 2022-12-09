Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.