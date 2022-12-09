DA Davidson Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,360.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $20.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $142.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,488.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,412.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,234.26.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 123.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,994,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.