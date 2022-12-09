Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.39

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.39 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 292.75 ($3.57). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 292.75 ($3.57), with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.73) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of £652.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,045.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 273.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 297.67.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

