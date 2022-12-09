Daniel M. Junius Sells 3,046 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $428.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

