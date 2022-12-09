Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $214,411.99 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Datadog Stock Up 8.4 %
DDOG opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,480.40 and a beta of 1.03.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
