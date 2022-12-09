Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Acquires $8,612,303.70 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson bought 122,910 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,480.40 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $186.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 16.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $6,193,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 16.0% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

