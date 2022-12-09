Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $68.58, but opened at $70.75. Datadog shares last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 34,547 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 122,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 690,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,398,960.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares worth $15,032,294. Insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,480.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Datadog by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

