Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $55.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

PLAY stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Tony Wehner purchased 14,823 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Les Lehner acquired 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $398,772.74. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,467.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,887.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

