David B. Stevens Sells 43,134 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 41.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 21.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 239.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

