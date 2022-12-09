DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,634 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $35,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $206,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 16.5% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

NYSE DVA opened at $74.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

