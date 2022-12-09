Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,444,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 654,529 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $37,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at $24,454,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 50.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after acquiring an additional 807,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after purchasing an additional 446,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,030,000 after purchasing an additional 249,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delek US by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,561,000 after purchasing an additional 214,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DK opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delek US to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

