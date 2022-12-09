Denbury (NYSE:DEN) PT Raised to $112.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Denbury Trading Down 3.0 %

Denbury stock opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,925 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 18.6% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 710,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 262.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after buying an additional 618,200 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $48,202,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Denbury by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,302,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,141,000 after buying an additional 556,348 shares in the last quarter.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

