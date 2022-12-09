DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $15,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

