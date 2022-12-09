Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $86.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

DVN opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

