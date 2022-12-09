Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Diversey were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Diversey by 61.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Diversey by 38.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Diversey by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 68,736 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

DSEY opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSEY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

