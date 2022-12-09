Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3,478.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,206 shares of company stock worth $1,781,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.5 %

Donaldson Announces Dividend

DCI stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.