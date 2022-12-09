Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,378,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Dorman Products by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 90,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DORM opened at $85.87 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

