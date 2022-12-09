Douglas E. Buckminster Sells 16,354 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Express stock opened at $154.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.72. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

