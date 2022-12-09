Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.99

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.00. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 45,334 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.17% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.