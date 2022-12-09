Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $64.36

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.36 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 59.60 ($0.73). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 60.20 ($0.73), with a volume of 667,936 shares trading hands.

Ediston Property Investment Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.85. The company has a market cap of £128.95 million and a PE ratio of 354.12.

Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

