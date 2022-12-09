Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.47

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 4048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $686.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

