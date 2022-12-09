Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.47

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 4048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $686.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

