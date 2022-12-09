ELCO Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,588.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,019,394,000 after buying an additional 35,830,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,899.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,860,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,383,944,000 after buying an additional 30,267,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,862.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,137,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,988,504,000 after buying an additional 26,703,676 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $176.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

