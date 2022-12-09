ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.3% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

