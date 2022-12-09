Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Encompass Health by 157.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 1,524.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $57.00 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.