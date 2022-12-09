ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stake Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ePlus were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ePlus in the second quarter valued at about $1,268,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in ePlus by 9.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ePlus by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $45.01 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $76,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

